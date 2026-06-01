Backstage Producers For Last Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

On Friday, May 29th, WWE SmackDown took place at the Olympic Arena in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain. This episode served as the final show leading up to WWE Clash in Italy and was headlined by a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

The event included a variety of matches and segments: Chelsea Green faced The Irresistible Force, Nia Jax, in a singles match; Carmelo Hayes battled “Absolute” Ricky Saints; and there was a segment featuring WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, Carmelo Hayes, and Ricky Saints. Additionally, Sami Zayn went up against Matt Cardona in a singles match.

SmackDown also showcased a tag team match with MFT (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga) competing against Royce Keys and WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest. Fraxiom’s Axiom squared off against The Miz in another singles match, while Jade Cargill took on Alexa Bliss. The show concluded with a segment featuring WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match from this episode was revealed. The report also noted that the show was internally titled “The Calm Before The Clash.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Petey Williams produced the segment between WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab and the singles match between Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill.

– Shane Helms produced the singles match between Axiom vs. The Miz.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the tag team match between Damian Priest and Royce Keys vs. MFT and for the segment between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER.

– Molly Holly produced the singles match between Matt Cardona vs. Sami Zayn.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the segment between WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, Ricky Saints, Lil Yatchy and Carmelo Hayes and the singles match between Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes.

– TJ Wilson produced the singles match between Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax.