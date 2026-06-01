Monday, June 1, 2026
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Spoilers: Additional ROH TV Taping Results From 5/30/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
Ring of Honor
Ring of Honor

All Elite Wrestling held additional ROH TV tapings on Saturday from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Harley Cameron and Mina Shirakawa def. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay).

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), Dalton Castle and Adam Priest def. Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian and “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson) and LFI’s Dralistico.

– Queen Aminata def. Trish Adora.

– The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier and Myron Reed) def. The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese) and Beef.

– Red Velvet def. Hyena Hera.

– AR Fox (c) def. LFI’s ROH World Tag Team Champion “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara, Bang Bang Gang’s Ace Austin and Spanish Announce Project’s Angelico in a 4-Way Match to retain his ROH World TV Championship.

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