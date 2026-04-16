Vince McMahon Not Expected At Stephanie McMahon’s WWE HOF Induction

Vince McMahon is reportedly not expected to attend the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where his daughter Stephanie McMahon will headline this year’s class.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources indicate that McMahon is not currently scheduled to appear at Friday night’s event in Las Vegas. While one contact noted that plans could always change at the last minute, there are reportedly no arrangements in place for his attendance.

Stephanie McMahon is set to be the featured inductee in this year’s Hall of Fame class, which also includes AJ Styles, Demolition, Dennis Rodman, Sycho Sid, and Bad News Brown.

In recent days, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has spoken extensively about Stephanie’s legacy, crediting her with reshaping WWE’s internal culture and helping evolve the company from what he described as a more cutthroat environment into a stronger, more unified locker room.

Vince McMahon stepped away from WWE in 2022 amid a sexual misconduct scandal and has since been involved in ongoing legal matters. His reported absence means he will not be present for Stephanie’s induction, which honors her decades of contributions both on-screen and behind the scenes.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place Friday, April 17 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The event will stream live on the ESPN app in the United States and on YouTube internationally, beginning at midnight Eastern (9 p.m. Pacific).

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full Hall of Fame coverage.