WWE Interest In AEW Star Ahead Of Contract Expiry

WWE is reportedly keeping a close eye on rising star Persephone as her current contract situation develops.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has already been internal discussion within WWE about pursuing her once her dual deal with AEW and CMLL expires later this year.

The report states:

“Those in WWE are already talking about trying to get Persephone when her dual contract expires later this year.”

Persephone has been competing under a unique arrangement that allows her to work for both AEW and CMLL, where she has built a strong reputation as one of the standout talents in the lucha libre scene.

The timing of the report aligns with WWE’s recent strategy of targeting talent across the global wrestling landscape as contracts come up. The company has been especially focused on strengthening its women’s division, adding a mix of established names and emerging stars from both domestic and international promotions.

At this time, there is no indication whether AEW has made efforts to retain Persephone ahead of her contract expiration, nor is it clear how CMLL’s involvement could impact any potential negotiations.

An exact expiration date for her current deal has not been confirmed, only that it is expected to run out at some point in 2026.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WWE, AEW, and talent movement across the wrestling world.