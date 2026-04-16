Backstage News On Steve Austin’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Status

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is reportedly set to be in attendance during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.

According to Bodyslam, Austin is currently scheduled to be backstage at Allegiant Stadium for the event. While his presence has been noted, it remains unclear whether he will simply be attending as a guest or if WWE has something planned for him to appear on-screen.

Austin is already confirmed to be in Las Vegas throughout the weekend, with meet-and-greet appearances scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday at WWE World. His availability has not always aligned with WrestleMania in recent years, making his presence this weekend particularly noteworthy.

The WWE Hall of Famer last stepped into the ring at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he came out of retirement for an unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens. That bout marked his official return — and subsequent retirement — from in-ring competition.

WrestleMania 42 will take place over two nights, Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event will stream live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix internationally, with both nights beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WrestleMania 42 coverage and potential surprise updates.