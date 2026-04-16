Update On Cathy Kelley’s In-Ring Future

Last April, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley was taking promo classes and undergoing in-ring training, with the intention of potentially using her in a managerial role. However, there has been little development since then.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about Kelley’s involvement in non-WWE projects. Sapp confirmed Johnson’s report, stating that sources he spoke with confirmed that Kelley trained at the WWE Performance Center last year at her own initiative.

This training was more about preparing her for an “extended on-screen role” rather than strictly for wrestling. Sapp also mentioned that he hasn’t heard of any specific creative plans involving Kelley in a wrestling capacity.

Additionally, Sapp noted that there were discussions last year regarding Kelley’s future outside of WWE. While this doesn’t necessarily mean she will be leaving WWE, it does suggest that there may be opportunities in television and film for her in the future. Sapp also cited sources suggesting that although Kelley enjoys her current role in WWE, she is also exploring other options.