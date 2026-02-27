Seth Rollins Reveals His First Goal When He Returns

Seth Rollins has made his intentions crystal clear ahead of his in-ring return.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Rollins declared that his primary goal is reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship — a title he insists was never truly beaten out of him.

“There’s a ton of guys that I’d like to get in the ring with, but the bottom line is whoever is holding on to my World Heavyweight Championship. Because what you’ve got to understand is I never lost that title. I was forced to give that title up due to injury. So I want my title back right now.”

Rollins relinquished the championship after suffering a torn rotator cuff last October. Since then, the title picture has evolved, with CM Punk currently holding the gold heading into WWE Elimination Chamber, where he defends against Finn Bálor.

Rollins acknowledged that the championship landscape could shift quickly:

“CM Punk is holding on to that title… He’s got to get past Finn Balor, a former Universal Champion. So Finn Balor could be taking that into WrestleMania.

Either way, somebody’s defending that title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. And whoever comes out of that, I want next, boys. That title’s mine. I never lost it.”

With WrestleMania 42 on the horizon, the World Heavyweight Title scene is stacked: Punk vs. Bálor at Chamber, followed by a WrestleMania showdown against Reigns.

Rollins’ message is simple — once medically cleared, he’s coming straight for the gold. Not for a fresh rivalry. Not for a side quest.

For what he believes is still his championship.