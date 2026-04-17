Triple H Addresses Pat McAfee Controversy Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Pat McAfee, hinting that repercussions could be on the way as WrestleMania 42 approaches.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take as part of WWE’s media push for the event, Levesque was asked about McAfee’s involvement in the high-profile storyline between Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

While keeping the focus on the in-ring action, Levesque suggested that McAfee’s outspoken nature may eventually lead to consequences.

“There’s something on the horizon for this for sure. When you run your mouth as much as Pat does, eventually somebody’s gonna try to shut it but, really, as a WWE fan, what I’m really looking forward to is that moment, mentor, student, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, locking up over that WWE Championship. It’s just a moment that transcends a couple of generations to me and that’s what’s really cool about it,” Levesque said.

Levesque also addressed the heightened scrutiny surrounding WWE’s creative direction heading into its biggest show of the year, acknowledging the pressure while framing fan reaction as a positive.

“It’s always pressure but the thing is talk is good. People are talking and that is a good thing. Pat, love him or hate him, Pat makes people talk, and I think that’s what’s important here is people are talking. This is gonna be an amazing show. This will be incredible and it will deliver on all levels,” Levesque said.

The storyline continues to build toward the Night One main event of WrestleMania 42, where Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, with McAfee set to be in Orton’s corner.

WrestleMania 42 takes place Saturday, April 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania coverage and updates.