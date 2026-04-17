Brooke Hogan Reveals Why She Skipped Hulk Hogan Netflix Documentary

Brooke Hogan has opened up about her decision not to take part in the upcoming Netflix documentary centered on her late father, Hulk Hogan.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on April 22, 2026 — just days after WrestleMania 42 weekend and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where Hogan will be honored with the Immortal Moment Award for his iconic WrestleMania III match against Andre the Giant.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Brooke revealed that she was approached to be involved in the project but ultimately chose not to participate. Her decision, she explained, was influenced by her experiences watching how her family’s story has been portrayed over the years.

“I was asked, I just didn’t answer. If you know the patterns of people you’ve known your whole life, I knew this was going to be something everybody jumped on. Another chance to be on TV, another chance to be in the pocket. And I didn’t know if people were going to be honest or how it was going to be painted. I didn’t want to be part of a narrative that I’ve seen change 8 million times,” Brooke said.

The full episode of the podcast is set to be released on Monday, April 20, with preview clips already circulating online.

The documentary’s release timing, coming immediately after WrestleMania 42 and the Hall of Fame ceremony, is expected to draw significant attention from both wrestling fans and mainstream audiences.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on the documentary and WrestleMania coverage.