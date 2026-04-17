Report: Paige Signs With WWE, Expected To Return At WrestleMania 42

Paige is reportedly set for a stunning WWE return, with plans for her to compete at WrestleMania 42 this weekend in Las Vegas.

According to PWInsider, Paige has signed with WWE and is expected to be part of Saturday’s Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match. The report notes that she is slated to replace Nikki Bella, who has not been medically cleared following the ankle injury she sustained on SmackDown.

PWInsider also reports that WWE quietly brought Paige into Las Vegas ahead of the event, where she was seen participating in a run-through for the match earlier this week.

If confirmed, the return would mark a remarkable chapter in Paige’s career. WWE medically disqualified her from in-ring competition in January 2018 at just 25 years old following a serious neck injury suffered the previous month during a live event match. The incident, combined with her prior neck surgery, led to WWE making the decision to remove her from active competition.

The injury came during a turbulent period in Paige’s life, which included multiple setbacks both professionally and personally. Despite that, she remained a prominent on-screen figure, later serving as SmackDown General Manager and becoming the subject of the biographical film Fighting with My Family, produced by Dwayne Johnson and starring Florence Pugh.

After her WWE contract expired in June 2022, Paige joined AEW, where she returned to in-ring action outside of WWE’s medical restrictions. During her run with the company, she captured the AEW Women’s Championship and remained active until March 2025.

Now 33 years old, Paige appears poised to make an emotional return to WWE’s biggest stage, potentially competing at WrestleMania for the first time in seven years after once being told her in-ring career was over.

WrestleMania 42 takes place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this developing story.