WWE Hall Of Fame 2026: Start Time, How To Watch, And Full Class

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place tonight from Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, immediately following SmackDown as part of WrestleMania 42 weekend.

How To Watch

The ceremony will stream live at midnight Eastern (9 p.m. Pacific) on Friday, April 17 via ESPN Unlimited in the United States, while international viewers can watch on YouTube. Michael Cole and The Miz are set to host the event.

Class Of 2026

This year’s class is headlined by Stephanie McMahon, who will be inducted by The Undertaker. A central figure in WWE for more than two decades, McMahon served as an on-screen authority character and executive leader, while also holding the WWF Women’s Championship once during her career. She previously admitted she initially questioned whether she was worthy of the honor.

AJ Styles joins the Hall of Fame following his retirement at the 2026 Royal Rumble. Over a 28-year career, Styles established himself as one of the most accomplished performers of his generation, capturing multiple world titles and achieving both Triple Crown and Grand Slam status in WWE.

Demolition — Ax and Smash — will also be inducted, earning long-overdue recognition for their dominant tag team run. The duo held the WWE Tag Team Championships three times, including a record-setting 478-day reign, and accumulated a combined 698 days as champions during their peak.

NBA legend Dennis Rodman enters the celebrity wing after making a significant impact during WCW’s Monday Night War era. Rodman famously aligned with Hulk Hogan and the nWo following his debut at Bash at the Beach 1997.

Sid Eudy, known as Sycho Sid and Sid Vicious, will be honored posthumously in the Legacy wing. A two-time WWF Champion and two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Sid passed away in August 2024.

Bad News Brown, real name Allen Coage, will also be inducted into the Legacy wing. A 1976 Olympic bronze medalist in judo, Brown brought legitimate combat credentials to WWE and is remembered for his victory in the WrestleMania IV battle royal. He passed away in 2007.

The Immortal Moment Award will be presented to Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III — one of the most iconic matches in wrestling history, highlighted by Hogan’s legendary bodyslam in front of a reported 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome. The recognition makes Hogan a three-time Hall of Famer, while Andre becomes a two-time inductee.

WrestleMania 42 takes place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full Hall of Fame and WrestleMania coverage.