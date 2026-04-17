Nick Khan Pushes Back On Expanding WWE House Shows

WWE President Nick Khan has addressed the company’s current stance on live events, making it clear that there are no immediate plans to significantly expand the house show schedule.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast ahead of WrestleMania 42, Khan responded to the idea of increasing WWE’s touring schedule — something Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has publicly supported in recent months.

Khan acknowledged the reasoning behind a lighter schedule, pointing to the long-term toll that heavy travel once took on performers.

“Think about every wrestling documentary you’ve ever seen. Usually about wrestlers in the 80s started off with, ‘I was on the road 300 days a year.’ It’s no way, and then you saw the results of that. Forget family life, but you saw what people would do to make sure that their bodies could perform at that level,” Khan said.

Rhodes has been vocal about his desire to bring back a more consistent house show schedule, even suggesting a trial run of one loop per month. His argument has centered on helping talent stay sharp in the ring while also strengthening locker room chemistry through increased time on the road.

Currently, WWE’s live event schedule remains selective. House shows are largely reserved for international tours and the company’s traditional holiday loop in the United States. WWE is set to tour Europe this summer, with additional live events planned in South America later in the year.

Khan’s comments suggest that while the idea of expanding live events has been discussed, WWE is prioritizing talent health and sustainability over a return to the demanding schedules of previous eras.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WWE news and WrestleMania 42 coverage.