WWE Officials Reportedly In ‘Panic’ Over WrestleMania 42 Plans

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to enter WrestleMania 42 as the champion. He will defend his title against the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Jacob Fatu is receiving significant creative support to be included in the title picture.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes is also expected to be in contention for the title at WrestleMania 42. The report noted that some promotional departments at WWE headquarters in Stamford are in a “panic” because they are behind on promotional materials for WrestleMania, with deadlines approaching.

Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to McIntyre on the January 9th episode of SmackDown. He is competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match alongside Randy Orton, LA Knight, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Jey Uso this Saturday night.

Fatu is not participating in the Chamber Match, so his involvement will need to be addressed in another way, leading up to the PLE (Premium Live Event).

Fatu began feuding with McIntyre and Rhodes shortly after his return on the January 9th episode of SmackDown, where he attacked McIntyre and inadvertently cost Rhodes the title.