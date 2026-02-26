Backstage Update On Bronson Reed Injury And Surgery Plans

According to a report from PWMania.com, Bronson Reed suffered an unfortunate injury during his Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Jey Uso and The “Original” El Grande Americano on last Monday night’s episode of RAW.

Initially, the plan was for Reed to win the match instead of Uso. However, due to Reed’s injury, WWE had to change the outcome of the match.

PWInsider.com reports that Reed went straight to Birmingham, Alabama, to have his injury addressed immediately after the show.

The report also noted that Reed is expected to undergo surgery soon, if he hasn’t already. Since RAW took place in Atlanta, Reed was able to make the relatively short drive to Birmingham right away.

Furthermore, WWE will need to adjust some creative plans, as Reed was slated to be involved in WrestleMania 42. However, the report did not specify how Reed would have participated in the April Pay-Per-View event. There are no updates yet on how long Reed will be sidelined, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Reed joins Bron Breakker as a member of The Vision, currently out of action.

Breakker is recovering after undergoing surgery for a hernia aggravated during RAW following the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE.