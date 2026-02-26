Vince McMahon Repaid Millions To TKO Amid Litigation

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc., announced its fourth quarter 2025 earnings and full-year financial results in a detailed press release on Wednesday, February 25th.

The results also disclosed costs associated with various litigation matters, including an antitrust lawsuit involving WWE stockholder litigation and issues concerning former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

According to the filing stated in the press release, McMahon has reimbursed the company over $12.2 million in connection with the WWE Board of Directors’ investigation into him, prompted by a lawsuit filed against the company and himself by former employee Janel Grant in early 2024. This lawsuit led to McMahon’s departure as Executive Chairman of the Board of TKO.

The filing further noted that TKO assumed $3.5 million in liabilities related to future payments owed by McMahon tied to the acquisition of WWE, recording “$3.5 million of expenses associated with payments made directly by McMahon to certain counterparties.” These costs are included within the selling, general, and administrative expenses in TKO’s consolidated statements of operations.

TKO’s notes also indicate that McMahon “has agreed to reimburse the company for any additional costs incurred in connection with and/or arising from the same matters.”

Endeavor-IMG completed its acquisition of WWE in September 2023, after which McMahon was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of the newly formed TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

He stepped down from this position in January 2024, coinciding with the filing of Grant’s lawsuit.