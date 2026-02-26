Chelsea Green Reveals Details Of Ankle Injury

WWE star Chelsea Green appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her ankle injury and recovery.

Green said, “I’m good, I’m sore. The ankle is chipped. I mean, the internet knew my ankle was all sorts of things before I even knew. But, yeah, it’s broken but it’s not the worst kind of break so we’re good, we’re good. We’re healing up very quickly which I’m so thankful for.”

On when she found out she broke her ankle:

“So when I broke it and found out — I broke it on Friday but I actually didn’t find out till Wednesday. Well, I had already done three Disney and Universal days. I had already been drinking and walking and rollercoastering. So I was like, ‘Well, if I can do all that, let me just text work and I wanna work. I wanna be in a wheelchair or I wanna be hobbling around in a boot.’ I mean, come on. Come on. So many fun things.”

