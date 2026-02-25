Palms Slamfest Announced For WrestleMania Week Featuring CMLL, TJPW, STARDOM, HoG & MLP

The following press release was issued:

PARAGON TALENT GROUP AND PALMS CASINO RESORT PRESENT SLAM FEST LAS VEGAS

CMLL, TJPW, STARDOM, House of Glory and Maple Leaf Pro to Headline Four-Day Wrestling & Entertainment Festival Extravaganza | April 15–18

Las Vegas, NV – Paragon Talent Group (PTG) and Palms Casino Resort today announced Slam Fest, a four-day wrestling and entertainment festival taking place April 15–18. The multi-event series will feature premier international wrestling promotions, celebrity-driven entertainment experiences, live podcasting, comedy, and fan activations, all hosted exclusively on property at Palms Casino Resort.

Slam Fest will anchor its Pearl Concert Theater programming on Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17, presenting five live professional wrestling events across two full days. The festival will also make history as the first standalone CMLL event ever held outside of Mexico in the promotion’s 92-year legacy. CMLL is the world’s oldest active professional wrestling promotion and the global standard-bearer of Mexican lucha libre, surpassing one million tickets sold at Arena México alone in 2025.

On Thursday, April 16 at Pearl Concert Theater:

* Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) will present its live event from 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT, followed by a meet and greet from 1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT.

* Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) will present its wrestling event from 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT, followed by a meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT.

* House of Glory (HOG) will close the night from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. PT.

On Friday, April 17 at Pearl Concert Theater:

* Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) will present a fan fest meet and greet from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT.

* World Wonder Ring Stardom (Stardom) will present its live wrestling event from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT.

* Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling will close the night from 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. PT.

The Pearl Concert Theater lineup represents a rare cross-promotional collaboration during one of the most significant weeks of the year in sports entertainment, bringing together premier organizations from Mexico, Japan, Canada, and the United States inside one Las Vegas venue.

All Pearl Concert Theater events will stream worldwide on TrillerTV, with multiple digital viewing packages available for fans unable to attend in person. Additional details regarding ticket sales, streaming bundles, talent announcements, and potential schedule updates will be released in the coming weeks.

Slam Fest’s entertainment programming at Ghostbar inside Palms Casino Resort will feature four marquee live experiences. On Wednesday, April 15, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will present his acclaimed comedy and storytelling show, “40 Years of Mick Foley,” offering fans an intimate and interactive evening of behind-the-scenes stories from his four-decade career in professional wrestling. On Friday evening, Saraya will host a live episode of her podcast, “Rulebreakers with Saraya,” bringing unfiltered conversation and special guests to a live audience in one of Las Vegas’ most iconic rooftop venues. On Saturday evening, Matt and Jeff Hardy will host their “Hardy Party,” where “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” will have stories from his 3-decade career and will have a Q&A with the fans. Afterwards, Jeff will perform live in Concert.

Slam Fest will culminate on Saturday, April 18 with a high-profile poolside celebration at Palms featuring appearances by Matt and Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, Saraya, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin), Elayna Black, Ash by Elegance, Mojo Muhtadi, and additional celebrity guests. The pool event is expected to be one of the marquee social experiences of the week, blending wrestling icons with Las Vegas daylife and fan engagement. Fans should also expect a special appearance from WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, bringing legendary championship pedigree to an already star-studded celebration.

A first responders pizza eating contest between the Clark County Fire Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will also take place, with the winning team receiving a $2,000 donation to the local charity of their choice, sponsored by Palms Casino Resort.

“Slam Fest is designed to elevate what an event week experience can be,” said Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi, Co-Founder of Paragon Talent Group. “We are bringing together the very best professional wrestling organizations from multiple countries, uniting them inside one iconic Las Vegas destination, and creating a fully integrated platform that spans live events, premium digital distribution, and immersive fan engagement. Slam Fest is a strategically coordinated, large-scale festival built to demonstrate the depth, diversity, and global commercial power of professional wrestling.”

Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas will serve as the exclusive host venue for all Slam Fest programming, offering fans a centralized, campus-style experience throughout the four-day festival.

Ticket information, VIP packages, and streaming details will be announced soon. Visit Slam Fest for additional information.