Chris Jericho Among Favorites For WWE Mystery Crate

As seen on the February 16, 2026 edition of WWE Raw, a mysterious crate was shown backstage bearing the message: “Do Not Open Until 2-28.”
With the reveal set for WWE Elimination Chamber, speculation has intensified — and MyBookie.ag has now published betting odds on who might be inside.
Here’s how the market currently looks:
Favorites
Danhausen (-200)
Chris Jericho (-150)
Danhausen currently sits as the betting favorite, with Jericho not far behind — two names that would certainly spark major crowd reactions if revealed.
Mid-Tier Possibilities
Bianca Belair (+250)
Pat McAfee (+400)
Saraya (+600)
Bad Bunny (+700)
Seth Rollins (+800)
Brock Lesnar (+900)
Bad Bunny’s inclusion is interesting given ongoing rumors about potential WWE appearances in 2026, while Rollins and Lesnar would both be massive storyline shakeups.
Long Shots
Royce Keys (+1000)
Omos (+1400)
David Finlay (+1500)
Kevin Owens (+1600)
Bron Breakker (+1600)
Jake Paul (+1800)
Braun Strowman (+2000)
The Street Profits (+2500)
Jelly Roll (+2500)
The Rock (+2800)
Travis Scott (+3000)
The Dropouts “Tuckman & Scott Green” (+3500)
Shane McMahon (+5000)
While The Rock and Shane McMahon carry eye-popping odds, their inclusion shows just how wide-open the speculation has become.
With the crate set to be opened on February 28, the reveal could serve as a major momentum shift heading into WrestleMania 42. Whether it’s a returning star, a cross-promotional surprise, or an entirely new debut, WWE has successfully generated intrigue at the perfect time on the Road to WrestleMania.