Chris Jericho Among Favorites For WWE Mystery Crate

As seen on the February 16, 2026 edition of WWE Raw, a mysterious crate was shown backstage bearing the message: “Do Not Open Until 2-28.”

With the reveal set for WWE Elimination Chamber, speculation has intensified — and MyBookie.ag has now published betting odds on who might be inside.

Here’s how the market currently looks:

Favorites

Danhausen (-200)

Chris Jericho (-150)

Danhausen currently sits as the betting favorite, with Jericho not far behind — two names that would certainly spark major crowd reactions if revealed.

Mid-Tier Possibilities

Bianca Belair (+250)

Pat McAfee (+400)

Saraya (+600)

Bad Bunny (+700)

Seth Rollins (+800)

Brock Lesnar (+900)

Bad Bunny’s inclusion is interesting given ongoing rumors about potential WWE appearances in 2026, while Rollins and Lesnar would both be massive storyline shakeups.

Long Shots

Royce Keys (+1000)

Omos (+1400)

David Finlay (+1500)

Kevin Owens (+1600)

Bron Breakker (+1600)

Jake Paul (+1800)

Braun Strowman (+2000)

The Street Profits (+2500)

Jelly Roll (+2500)

The Rock (+2800)

Travis Scott (+3000)

The Dropouts “Tuckman & Scott Green” (+3500)

Shane McMahon (+5000)

While The Rock and Shane McMahon carry eye-popping odds, their inclusion shows just how wide-open the speculation has become.

With the crate set to be opened on February 28, the reveal could serve as a major momentum shift heading into WrestleMania 42. Whether it’s a returning star, a cross-promotional surprise, or an entirely new debut, WWE has successfully generated intrigue at the perfect time on the Road to WrestleMania.