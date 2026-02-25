AJ Lee Says Match With Becky Lynch Is A Personal Test

With less than a week remaining before WWE Elimination Chamber, AJ Lee has spoken candidly about her upcoming championship opportunity.

On February 28 at the United Center in Chicago, Lee will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Ahead of the premium live event, Lee and her husband, CM Punk, appeared on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike on February 24, where Lee shared her honest thoughts on facing someone she views as the defining star of the modern women’s division.

“I love me some Becky [Lynch], I feel like it is admiration, we’re very, very similar. I know I’m the best of my generation, I know she’s the best of hers, so it’s a morbid fascination of can I beat the best? Can I show that I can still go? So I love her, and I respect her, and I want to beat her pretty little face in,” Lee said.

Lee acknowledged the parallels between their respective eras, framing the bout as both a personal challenge and a generational clash. For Lee, who returned to in-ring competition after years away, the match represents a chance to prove she can still perform at the highest level.

While Lee struck a tone of competitive respect, Punk took a far more direct stance regarding Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins.

“I definitely hate Becky more than AJ does, and I can do without Seth. Every day I’ve gotta talk about this guy because people ask,” Punk admitted.

Punk, who is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Roman Reigns, made it clear that tensions remain high, particularly with Rollins — a longtime rival since his WWE return.

Elimination Chamber will serve as a homecoming for the Chicago-based couple. In addition to Lee’s title opportunity, Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor.

The event will also feature two Elimination Chamber matches to determine top contenders for WrestleMania 42, with stars including LA Knight, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, and Tiffany Stratton all competing for a coveted title shot in Las Vegas this April.

With championship gold and hometown pride on the line, Elimination Chamber is shaping up to be a pivotal night for both AJ Lee and CM Punk.