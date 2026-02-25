Fred Ottman Surfaces With New Video Updating Fans On His Health

How is Fred Ottman doing these days?

Allow the man to explain himself!

The WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Tugboat, Typhoon and The Shockmaster surfaced via social media with an update on his health issues after undergoing surgery due to an “exploding” gallbladder.

“They released me from the hospital yesterday,” he said in a new Instagram video (see below). “They kept me in the hospital for an extra couple days for observation because the surgery was pretty tough,” Ottman said. “But I’m home with my beautiful wife Sheila. And I got home health care coming in and checking on me today. And then will become the road to recovery, which ought to take a while I believe.”

He added, “But I just wanted to keep you guys in the loop, and thanks for all the prayers and all the thoughts and everything and the cards and letters that have been sent to me. God bless you, each and everyone. I really appreciate the support. You know, you’re my extended family. So I just wanted to keep you in here. All right, I love you and I won’t bother you anymore. Have a great day.”