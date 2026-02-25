Shinsuke Nakamura Posts Statement Reflecting On AJ Styles’ Retirement

“The King of Strong Style” is paying homage to “The Phenomenal One.”

Shinsuke Nakamura took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to AJ Styles with a poem-style statement.

“AJ left the ring with his family by his side,” he wrote. “That’s the right way to go.”

He added, “We fought. We pushed each other. We made history. As a rival, I respect him. As a friend, I’m happy for him. Much love, brother.”

WWE announced on Monday that AJ Styles will be inducted into the 2026 class of the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Week in “Sin City” this coming April.