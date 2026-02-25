Dynamite Kid’s Daughter Starts Petition For Him To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

The Dynamite Kid deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

That’s what his daughter thinks, anyways.

Browyne Billington, daughter of Thomas “Dynamite Kid” Billington, started a petition to get her father into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Featured below is the official description of the petition:

“Losing my father, known to the world as The Dynamite Kid, was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. As his eldest child, I carry his memory in my heart every day. His contributions to the world of professional wrestling were not only significant, but revolutionized the industry as a whole. Wrestling fans worldwide remember him not just as a performer but as a pioneer who changed the face of the sport with his unique style and undeniable stage presence. The Dynamite Kid, born Thomas Billington, was a trailblazer in the wrestling industry. Known for his technical prowess and high-flying moves, he was a major influence on countless wrestlers who followed in his footsteps. From his time at Stampede Wrestling in Canada to his unforgettable matches in Japan, and his remarkable run in the WWE as part of the British Bulldogs, my father undeniably left a mark on wrestling history. His contributions have been recognized by fans, sports writers, and wrestlers alike, making his exclusion from the WWE Hall of Fame a notable oversight. Many wrestling legends cite him as one of the best to ever step into the ring, and his influence is evident in the styles and approaches of numerous WWE Hall of Famers today. The WWE Hall of Fame serves as a way to honor those who have made lasting impacts on the sport. Inducting The Dynamite Kid would not only recognize his extraordinary contributions but also fulfill the wishes of countless fans who have long awaited this honor for him. For many fans and family members, seeing him recognized posthumously would be a dream come true, offering a final tribute to a man who gave so much to the wrestling world. Please join me in calling on the WWE to honor The Dynamite Kid by inducting him into their Hall of Fame. Your signature can make all the difference, paying tribute to a legend who deserves a rightful place among wrestling’s greatest figures. Sign this petition and let the WWE know that The Dynamite Kid’s time for recognition has come.”

Sign the petition online via Change.org.