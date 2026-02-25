Trick Williams Gives Praise To Joe Hendry, Says He Wants Drew McIntyre’s Spot

Trick Williams recently appeared on the Battleground podcast to promote Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Joe Hendry being a self-made star: “I’m excited. I’m happy for Joe Hendry. You know what I mean? He’s an extraordinary talent, and you know, dare I say self-made, man. Got it out the mud. You know, took full control of his situation. Hands-on with his entrance, with his presentation, with his character, with his entrance work, and look at what he’s done, man. He’s been in Royal Rumbles, WrestleManias, you know, before even being signed with the company. I mean, you can’t take that lightly, man. Shout out to Joe Hendry. You know what I mean? I give him all the love and respect, until you put him in the ring with me, and then he has to come second place. But, you know, shout out to Joe Hendry.”

On criticism that he wouldn’t have succeeded without Carmelo Hayes: “You know, like I see a lot of the comments online, just inevitably, like when you hop on your timeline, people are going to talk. You know what I mean? If you care about the craft, you know, you might look. You know what I mean? I see negative comments all the time. I see positive comments all the time. But, regardless, the sun is going to rise the next day and I got to get back to work. So, I mean, I see it all, but regardless, I had goals. I had dreams. I had a vision before I was teamed up with Melo, after I was with Melo to achieve. So it doesn’t really matter what anybody says. I ain’t got there yet. So I’m going to keep grinding.”

On respecting Drew McIntyre but coming for his spot: “I got the utmost respect for Drew McIntyre. I mean, look at him. He’s a specimen. You know what I mean? Like, these are the guys that you want to see represent the business. Specimens. Alpha males. Tigers. Lions. Bears. You know what I mean? That’s who you need to see holding titles, holding the belts. When they walk, you know, through the airport, people turn their head and look and see who is that. Drew McIntyre is one of those guys for sure. So I take that praise, you know, very seriously. But I got to make it come to fruition. I got to work. I got to do my part, and I’m grinding. I’m grinding every single day. Like, I’m after it. I’m hungry. You know what I mean? I appreciate it, Drew, but at the same time, I want your spot. So don’t get it twisted.”

Watch the complete Trick Williams interview via the YouTube player embedded below.