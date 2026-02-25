WWE Wants John Cena To Induct AJ Styles Into Hall Of Fame

PWMania.com previously reported that AJ Styles will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class, a news announcement made during last Monday night’s RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed this during a special tribute segment for Styles.

According to BodySlam+, Styles was surprised by the announcement, as was evident to many viewers.

The report also indicated that WWE would like John Cena to induct Styles at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Styles and Cena had a notable rivalry during their time in WWE, and, interestingly, both retired just over a month apart. Cena retired after his match with GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 of last year, while Styles’ final match also came at the hands of GUNTHER during the Royal Rumble PLE on January 31.

Their last encounter was at WWE Crown Jewel last year.

WWE has yet to officially announce who will induct Styles. He joins Stephanie McMahon in the 2026 class.

The induction ceremony will be held during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.