Randy Orton Wants One More World Championship Reign

WWE legend Randy Orton appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss various topics, including the possibility of having one more World Championship reign.

Orton said, “Oh, that’d be huge. I think, right now, you got Triple H and myself tied at 14. John Cena, of course, just retired with 17 world championships. You got Ric Flair, I think, at 16. I’d love to get one more, at least one more. It would mean the world to me. I’ve been around now 26 years. I’ve been doing this for well more than half of my life. I am a third-generation wrestler. There is a picture [points to the wall behind him] of my father and my grandfather back there, back in the 70s, tagging together. This is my life. This is everything to me. So to be able to be world champion again would mean the world.”

