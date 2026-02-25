Backstage Update On Bronson Reed Injury And Altered RAW Finish

According to a report from PWMania.com, Bronson Reed experienced an unfortunate injury during his Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Jey Uso and The “Original” El Grande Americano on last Monday night’s episode of RAW. Initially, the plan was for Reed to win the match instead of Uso. However, Reed’s injury compelled WWE to alter their plans for the match’s conclusion.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Reed was indeed going to win the match, a sentiment he believes most people are already aware of. However, due to his injury, an impromptu finish was needed, which diminished the match’s overall impact because everyone could see Reed was hurt.

Meltzer also noted that, according to someone within WWE, the audience could not be re-engaged after Reed’s injury, aside from during an AJ Styles tribute.

The crowd was there to see that match, but Reed’s injury ultimately deflated the atmosphere.

As a result of his victory, Jey Uso will now participate in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match at this weekend’s premium live event (PLE).

The winner of this match will have the opportunity to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his title at WrestleMania 42 in April.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

It will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.