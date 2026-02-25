Current Lineup For WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026

Following last night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company has announced the current lineup for next month’s 2026 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event (PLE).

WWE NXT Champion Joe Hendry will defend his title against “Absolute” Ricky Saints. The Culling’s WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Izzi Dame, will defend her title against Tatum Paxley.

Additionally, Lola Vice will battle Kelani Jordan in an NXT Underground Match.

The 2026 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 7th, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.