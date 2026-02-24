Paul Levesque Pays Tribute To AJ Styles On Social Media

What does Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque think of AJ Styles?

Let’s find out!

The WWE CCO paid tribute to “The Phenomenal One” via social media with the following statement released on Tuesday:

“I’ve often said you can’t live up to your full potential in this business without being hated by some. AJ lived up to his full potential and is absolutely loved by everyone. AJ’s unselfish, undying passion for this business extends past his in-ring ability. He’s a locker room leader and the standard for what you look for in a Superstar. Thank you, AJ…and welcome to the WWE Hall of Fame!”