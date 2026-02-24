Backstage News On AJ Styles’ Surprise WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

AJ Styles reportedly had no idea what was coming at the close of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

After delivering an emotional retirement speech in his home state of Georgia at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Styles was interrupted by The Undertaker, who rode into the arena on his signature motorcycle. The “Deadman” informed Styles that he would be the second inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez, the Hall of Fame reveal was kept completely secret from Styles to ensure an authentic reaction.

“That whole thing at the end with the Undertaker and the Hall of Fame announcement was a legitimate surprise to AJ, who they didn’t clue in,” Alvarez wrote.

Moments earlier, Styles had placed his jacket and gloves in the center of the ring — officially signaling the end of his nearly three-decade in-ring career. The Atlanta crowd responded with a thunderous ovation as the surprise induction was announced.

During his farewell address, Styles reflected on his career spanning TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and a decade-long run in WWE. While acknowledging the championships and milestones he achieved, Styles admitted his greatest regret was time spent away from his family.

“I’ve wrestled everywhere from the Tokyo Dome to WrestleMania. I said in TNA, I made a mark in the industry there… I’ve done almost everything, but the one thing I hasn’t done is be a full time father. I missed birthdays, anniversaries, everything, and that his biggest flex is having the best wife in the world. I didn’t take [the gloves] off at the Rumble because I wanted to do it in Atlanta instead,” Styles told the audience.

Styles had previously competed in his final match at the WWE Royal Rumble, where he was defeated by GUNTHER in a “Career Killer” showdown. However, he intentionally waited to perform the symbolic glove removal in Atlanta, making the moment even more personal.

Styles now joins Stephanie McMahon as the only confirmed inductees into the 2026 Hall of Fame class thus far. Interestingly, both announcements were delivered by The Undertaker — with McMahon’s induction revealed during the Wrestlepalooza event in September 2025.

While WWE has yet to formally confirm all ceremony details, the 2026 Hall of Fame event is widely expected to take place in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

From a surprise debut in 2016 to a surprise Hall of Fame reveal in 2026, AJ Styles’ WWE journey has come full circle.