Chelsea Green Provides Positive Update On Ankle Injury

Chelsea Green has offered an encouraging update on her recovery following the ankle injury that recently sidelined her from in-ring competition.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo on the red carpet at the WWE 2K26 Creator Fest on February 23, Green shared that her healing process is moving along much quicker than expected. Initially feared to be a major fracture, the injury turned out to be less severe than originally believed.

“I’m healing up much faster than I thought I would be. I’m out of the boot, but only for the fashion. I should not be out of the boot. Um, I chipped my ankle, the side of it. So, it’s painful, but I feel like I got lucky. Like, in terms of a broken ankle, I feel like I got very very very lucky. Thank gosh,” Green said.

Green made it clear that she does not expect to be out of action for an extended period, signaling that her return to the ring could come sooner rather than later.

The injury occurred during a qualifying match for WWE Elimination Chamber on the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, where Green competed against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend. Despite sustaining the injury during the bout, she pushed through and completed the match before being evaluated backstage by medical personnel.

The setback forced Green to miss a scheduled defense of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship, resulting in her and partner Ethan Page losing the titles when a substitute stepped in on her behalf.

Even while sidelined, Green has remained visible on SmackDown programming, appearing in storyline segments — including wheelchair appearances — to maintain her presence alongside Alba Fyre.

Fan support for Green has remained strong throughout her recovery, especially following her standout showing in Season 2 of the WWE: Unreal docuseries on Netflix.

