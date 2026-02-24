LA Knight Admits To ‘Frustrations’ During Current WWE Run

LA Knight has opened up about the emotional highs and lows of his current WWE run, admitting that while the journey has been rewarding, it hasn’t come without its share of frustrations.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Knight was asked whether he is still enjoying his career despite not yet capturing a world championship or being firmly established as the company’s top babyface — something many fans have argued he’s earned over the past three years.

“It’s a good time. There’s definitely frustrations here and there. You can’t be in something you love and not from time to time…passion is sometimes full of anger. There’s no way not to have a little bit of that in there. But as far as what we’re doing and as far as what I’m doing, it’s been a hell of a run, it’s been a hell of a ride. I’m having fun where I can pick my spots. It’s just trying to unplug when I actually have the chance to go home and be at home and enjoy that time,” Knight said.

The “Megastar” emphasized that reaching the WrestleMania main event stage — specifically at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas — remains a goal he believes is long overdue after a 23-year grind through the wrestling industry.

Knight previously defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40 but came up short against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. Now, he’s aiming to convert years of momentum into championship gold on the grandest stage.

This Saturday, February 28, Knight will compete in the men’s WWE Elimination Chamber match at the United Center in Chicago. The field includes Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Jey Uso.

The winner will earn a title shot against Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium.

Meanwhile, the SmackDown landscape shifted dramatically following the return of Brock Lesnar on the February 23 episode of WWE Raw. While early speculation suggested a possible Lesnar vs. Knight clash in Las Vegas, both men’s immediate focus appears centered elsewhere as the Road to WrestleMania intensifies.

With Elimination Chamber looming, Knight’s frustrations could soon transform into opportunity — and perhaps, the breakthrough moment he’s been chasing for over two decades.