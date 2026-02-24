Backstage Update On Giulia After Instagram Repost Sparks Fan Speculation

Sean Ross Sapp addressed the situation regarding WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

He responded to concerns about whether she was experiencing any backstage issues following a recent Instagram repost that some fans interpreted as a critique of the brand’s creative direction.

According to Sapp, sources within WWE indicated that there were no internal concerns about the situation, and the post was largely viewed as a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate message.

The repost garnered attention online because it seemed to reference booking decisions associated with Brian “Road Dogg” James, who plays a significant role in WWE’s creative process. However, individuals familiar with the situation suggested that the context may have been “lost in translation,” or that Giulia shared the content without paying much attention to the caption’s details. WWE personnel reportedly did not escalate the matter, and there were no meetings or disciplinary discussions related to the post.

Typically, situations like this are resolved quickly when the intent is unclear.

In this case, the lack of a backstage reaction suggests that WWE sees the repost as insignificant. Giulia continues to be a featured talent on programming, and there is no indication that this incident has affected her role or future direction within the brand.