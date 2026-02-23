WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts The Rock vs. Roman Reigns For WrestleMania 43

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed several topics.

He expressed his belief that the Saudi Arabian government would offer WWE legend The Rock a blank check to convince him to compete in a historic match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43 next year.

Ray said, “I just think when there’s that much money on the table, anything is possible. I think that the Saudi government is going to basically tell The Rock, fill in the blank, and he’ll sign the check, Rock versus Roman.

There’s not a state in the United States, and I don’t believe that there is a country on the planet that can outbid Saudi.”

There have been rumors in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggesting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is eager to have The Rock headline WrestleMania 43, potentially facing either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns.

It was also reported that negotiations for the former WWE Champion are progressing and nearing completion.

However, The Rock has not yet been officially confirmed for WrestleMania 43. His last appearance in a wrestling capacity was as part of the main event at WrestleMania 40 Night 1, where he successfully teamed with Reigns to compete against Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

WrestleMania 43 is set to be historic as it will be the first WrestleMania held overseas, taking place next year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

