Ex-WWE Star Shares GoFundMe To Support Indie Wrestler Detained By ICE

According to NBC Miami, indie wrestler Nicolth Hernandez-Lucero was taken into custody by immigration agents during a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, February 11th, and she has remained in detention ever since.

Hernandez-Lucero was trained by pro wrestling legend Gangrel, who shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign set up by her husband, Noah Lazega. As of now, the campaign has raised $16,493 of its $18,000 goal.

Hernandez-Lucero was born in Colombia and entered the U.S. with her parents at the age of 15.

Her attorney, Justin Gould, stated that she entered the country legally as a dependent through her parents, who were seeking asylum. The asylum process has been ongoing, and she reportedly has no criminal history.