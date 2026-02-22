ECW Veteran Reveals Origins Of Steve Austin’s Stunner

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestling veteran Mikey Whipwreck spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews about various topics, including the origin of WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s iconic finishing move, The Stunner, which Whipwreck referred to as “The Whippersnapper.”

Whipwreck said, “The Whippersnapper, the one I did, was off the middle rope, which seemed like a good idea at the time. Looking back, not so much. But I got the Stunner from Jimmy Garvin. He was gone from WCW for a while, and then he came back on a random pay-per-view, I think against Johnny B. Badd. He had been a pilot at that point; he’d shaved his head, and he came randomly out of f**king nowhere, and he did a move to Johnny B. Badd, The Stunner, and he called it the 9-1-1. So, I started using it. I said, ‘F**k it, I’m gonna start using it.’ So Steve [Austin] started using it at a suggestion from Michael Hayes. I don’t know if it was the ‘Ace Crusher’ he was getting it from or whatever, or if he saw Jimmy do it to Johnny B. Badd or whatever the f**k it was. So either way you look at this, The Stunner, The Whippersnapper can all be credited to The Freebirds.”

