Britt Baker Addresses Future Amid AEW Uncertainty

Back in July 2025, a report from Bodyslam.net claimed that Britt Baker was “actively seeking to part ways” with All Elite Wrestling. However, Fightful.com later stated that multiple sources they contacted denied those claims, indicating Baker was not attempting to exit the company.

Since then, Baker has largely remained quiet regarding her in-ring future. That changed recently during an appearance on Adam’s Apple, where she addressed the speculation head-on. “I’m feeling great. [Good enough to get back into wrestling?] Well, yeah, maybe.”

Baker also acknowledged that fan speculation about her status has remained strong despite her absence. “I just love that the fans are still talking about me. So keep the chatter up, because I love it. And just stay tuned.”

When directly asked whether she had retired, Baker shut that down clearly. “[Are you retired?] I would not say I’m retired. No.”

Outside of wrestling, Baker has balanced her career with her profession as a licensed dentist. She revealed that she is no longer practicing dentistry full-time, citing safety concerns tied to her on-screen persona.

“[Are you still doing dentist stuff?] Not full-time anymore. As much as I love the wrestling fans, they’re a little passionate sometimes — for their own good and for my own safety. It got a little carried away sometimes, with some scary wrestling fans wanting to come kill me because I’m a bad guy.”

While her immediate plans remain unclear, Baker’s comments strongly suggest that retirement is not currently in the cards. For now, fans will have to “stay tuned” as one of AEW’s most recognizable stars weighs her next move.

