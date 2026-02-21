Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Future In Jeopardy

This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a face-to-face segment between “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Champion MJF, ahead of their scheduled World Title Match at Revolution.

During this segment, Page challenged MJF to a Texas Death Match at Revolution. When MJF predictably rejected the challenge, Page raised the stakes even higher by stating that he would never challenge for the AEW World Title again if he failed to defeat MJF at the pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, if Page does put his opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship on the line during his match against MJF, then any outcome other than Page winning the championship at Revolution would be considered a mistake.

Meltzer emphasized that Page is currently the top babyface in the company, and losing the ability to challenge for the men’s championship would effectively remove him from the main event scene permanently.

Meltzer also noted that AEW’s World Title scene is “relatively easy” to book for the next 12 to 18 months. The company can keep things fresh by integrating new stars with current top performers such as MJF, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jon Moxley, and others.

Meanwhile, MJF and Page are set to determine the stipulation for their match this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.