Kenny Omega’s AEW Revolution Status Uncertain

Swerve Strickland completed a major heel turn during the February 18, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite, attacking Kenny Omega in the main event.

After defeating Omega in their first-ever singles encounter, Strickland assaulted him post-match and delivered a devastating Vertebreaker through the announce desk, closing the show in dramatic fashion.

However, Omega’s availability for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view remains uncertain. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Omega is contractually obligated to appear at the Capcom Cup event at Sumo Hall in Tokyo from March 11 through March 15.

Meltzer reported the following regarding Omega’s status:

“He is trying to make a deal where he can leave on 3/14 and be on the PPV, but as of right now he still has the commitment. He said there is a possibility he can make the date but at this point he didn’t want to be in a position where he had to be on the show or where he would be teased or advertised in case he cant make it.”

As of now, there is no confirmed update on whether Omega will secure the necessary adjustment to his Capcom commitment. With Revolution approaching, AEW appears cautious about promoting him for the event until his availability is fully confirmed.