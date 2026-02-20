Backstage Update On Anna Jay’s AEW Contract

Anna Jay’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain as her contract reportedly approaches its expiration in the spring of 2026.

A report from December indicated that Jay’s AEW deal is set to expire in “spring of 2026.” She has not appeared on AEW television in several months, with her last appearance coming shortly after the AEW Blood & Guts special, which featured the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match.

During a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Jay’s absence. Sapp noted that she has contacts within WWE and NXT and is “willing to talk to them” if it comes to that. However, there has been no confirmed update regarding AEW’s current stance on renewing her contract.

Jay’s most recent match took place on the November 19, 2025 episode of AEW Collision. She teamed with Tay Melo in the quarterfinals of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament against Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne. Shafir and Bayne won that match before later falling to the Timeless Love Bombs in the semifinals.

As of now, neither Jay nor AEW has publicly addressed the situation, leaving her status as one to watch as the reported contract expiration window approaches.