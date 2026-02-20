Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract Situation

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW has frozen the contract of pro wrestling legend and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

According to an initial report by Fightful Select, Jericho’s AEW contract was put on hold due to his time off from AEW programming.

Fightful’s earlier report also mentioned that sources close to Jericho have been uncharacteristically quiet about his in-ring future.

Additionally, Jericho has reportedly expressed a willingness to return to WWE but is concerned that doing so might require him to give up his remaining outside projects.

Dave Meltzer discussed this situation on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that he has heard similar information about Jericho’s contract and believes the report is credible. He indicated that AEW was likely able to freeze Jericho’s contract and extend it due to his intermittent time off during his latest deal.

Meltzer made it clear that he reached out to everyone he could about this matter but that many have remained silent. He stated he is 95% confident that if the report were untrue, he would have heard otherwise, leading him to accept that the news is likely accurate.

Meltzer also commented that Jericho’s current contract status would delay any potential move to WWE for the time being. However, he suggested that in the future, Jericho might have the option to return or that they could work something out—though he is uncertain if that will happen.

Meltzer further noted that Jericho probably does not see returning for the WWE Hall of Fame as a significant opportunity, as it might be for other wrestlers, and he doesn’t believe Jericho is opposed to it. He feels that Jericho would have participated, but if circumstances had remained as they were a couple of years ago, Jericho would likely have stayed with AEW until the end and served as a brand ambassador afterward.

Meltzer concluded that it might be better for Jericho’s career at this stage to return to WWE, where the fanbase is more accepting of him, especially since he has recently faced some rejection from AEW fans.

As of now, Jericho’s contract status appears to rule him out as the mystery individual appearing on WWE TV, and he remains listed on the official AEW roster.