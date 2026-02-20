Report: Anna Jay Has Spoken With WWE Officials

A report from December of last year states that Anna Jay’s contract with AEW is set to expire in the spring of 2026.

She has not been featured on AEW programming for some time, with her last appearance occurring shortly after the AEW Blood & Guts special, which included the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts Match.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, a fan inquired about Jay’s absence from AEW TV and her contract status. Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that Jay has been in contact with WWE and NXT and is “willing to talk to them” if necessary.

Currently, there is no official update on AEW’s stance regarding Jay’s contract, but more information will be provided as it becomes available. As of now, neither Jay nor AEW has publicly commented on the situation.

Jay’s most recent match took place on the November 19, 2025, episode of Collision, where she teamed with Tay Melo against Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne in the quarterfinals of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Shafir and Bayne won that match before losing to the Timeless Love Bombs in the semifinals.