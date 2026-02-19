NXT Star Set For Character Refresh Ahead Of WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Sol Ruca is reportedly preparing for a refresh as she nears a potential move to the WWE main roster.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, Ruca is set to receive a character update, including a brand-new entrance theme. Internally, several supporters believe her time in WWE NXT has run its course, and that a call-up to either Raw or SmackDown could be imminent.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select previously noted that Ruca was tentatively planned to be in Chicago around Elimination Chamber 2026, which takes place at the United Center on February 28. While nothing has been officially announced, the timing has fueled speculation that she could be positioned for a surprise appearance.

Ruca’s momentum has steadily grown in recent months. She delivered a breakout performance in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, finishing as one of the final three competitors. She also scored a viral victory over Bayley at Saturday Night’s Main Event and has been working an increasingly busy schedule, including dark matches and a recent NXT Women’s Championship opportunity in Atlanta.

The 26-year-old previously held the NXT Women’s North American Championship, but many feel her trajectory is now pointed toward the main roster. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has publicly praised her, calling her a “future champion multiple times over.”

With WWE currently integrating new talent across both brands during this transitional phase, a refreshed presentation could help Ruca stand out immediately upon arrival. Elimination Chamber in Chicago is expected to feature two high-stakes chamber matches to determine WrestleMania 42 challengers, and the environment would provide a high-profile stage for any major debut or call-up moment.