Report: WWE Planning Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia On June 27

WWE is set to continue its aggressive international expansion strategy with a European Summer Tour at the end of May and beginning of June 2026.

A key stop on that tour will be Clash in Italy on May 31, taking place at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. The Premium Live Event marks a return to Italy for a major WWE show and reflects the company’s ongoing focus on hosting large-scale arena and stadium events overseas.

Following Clash in Italy, the next Premium Live Event on the tentative calendar is Night of Champions. According to BodySlam.net, the show is currently scheduled for June 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of WWE’s continued long-term partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

WWE recently held the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, an event that featured the debut of Royce Keys and the crowning of new Royal Rumble winners. Saudi-based events have historically served as major financial drivers for the company, often generating substantial site fees and international media exposure. A late-June Night of Champions would fall squarely in Q2, reinforcing WWE’s strategy of spacing out global tentpole events throughout the calendar year.

The company followed a similar approach in 2024 with its European build to Backlash France, which resulted in record-breaking gates and significant international momentum.

Here is the confirmed 2026 WWE Premium Live Event schedule to date:

Feb 28: Elimination Chamber (Chicago, IL)

April 19–20: WrestleMania 42 (Las Vegas, NV)

May 9: Backlash (Tampa, FL)

May 31: Clash in Italy (Bologna, Italy)

Aug 1–2: SummerSlam (Minneapolis, MN)

Sept 6: Money in the Bank (New Orleans, LA)

With international stops in Italy and likely Saudi Arabia, WWE’s 2026 calendar continues to emphasize global reach as a cornerstone of its business model.