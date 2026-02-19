Report: WWE In Talks With Bad Bunny For WrestleMania 42 Appearance

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing Bad Bunny back for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE has been in contact with Bunny’s representatives well in advance of the Super Bowl to gauge his interest and availability. While there is no confirmed agreement in place, conversations have reportedly been positive. One WWE source indicated the company would “absolutely” welcome Bad Bunny at the Premium Live Event — even if it’s only for an appearance rather than an in-ring match.

Bad Bunny’s mainstream visibility recently surged again after performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, reinforcing his global star power. Logan Paul has publicly stated that a match between himself and Bunny has been “floated around,” recently calling the potential bout the “biggest wrestling match of all time.” Paul has reportedly been working to lay the groundwork for a Las Vegas showdown.

Bunny last competed in WWE at Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Seth Rollins previously praised Bunny’s dedication to wrestling during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, even comparing his commitment to what it might have looked like if Michael Jackson had stepped into a WrestleMania ring in the 1980s.

Nikki Bella has also stated that Bunny is eager to return and believes he can top his prior performances. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has voiced support for the idea of a Paul vs. Bunny match at the 2026 event.

WrestleMania 42 is set for Allegiant Stadium, and plans are still being finalized. Adding a mainstream figure like Bad Bunny would align with WWE’s strategy of blending entertainment and wrestling on its biggest stages. Logan Paul, currently a featured performer on Friday Night SmackDown, is expected to play a major role at the event regardless of whether the Bunny match ultimately materializes.