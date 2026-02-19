Backstage News On WWE’s AJ Styles Tribute Episode Of RAW

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW will pay tribute to “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, who retired from the ring at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE after GUNTHER made him pass out in a match where his career was on the line.

According to F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez shared in a Twitter (X) subscribers-only post that the tribute will feature talent from both RAW and SmackDown.

While the specific creative plans for the tribute have not been disclosed yet, the episode will take place in Styles’ home state of Georgia, as he resides in Gainesville, near Atlanta.