Backstage News On AEW’s Decision To Crown MJF World Champion

MJF, the reigning AEW World Champion, currently faces multiple top contenders positioning themselves for a chance to challenge him for the championship ahead of AEW Revolution, scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

MJF is set to defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page following recent matches featuring Bandido and Brody King.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the current booking direction stems from Page having defeated MJF twice last year. This has been a part of the long-term plan since MJF temporarily stepped away for a movie project. Meltzer further noted that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan opted not to have Page lose the title to MJF, given Page’s victories over him. Instead, MJF used Samoa Joe as a buffer in their storyline, which aligns with the long-term planning of the narrative.

Meltzer explained that Joe would be the one to defeat Page with interference and other shenanigans, which is central to the storyline. Since MJF won the championship in a Four-Way Match without directly defeating Page, he still has never beaten Page. This setup indicates that Page will not be defeated until he has his shot at MJF.

Additionally, Meltzer mentioned that other contenders active in the title picture include Andrade and Kenny Omega, both of whom continue to build momentum through high-profile matches. He highlighted Andrade’s recent victories over Strickland and Omega as particularly significant.