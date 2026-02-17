Nixon Newell Confirms 2026 Will Be Her Final Year In Wrestling

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Nixon Newell mentioned during the controversy surrounding her and Miranda Alize’s walkout from AEW in November of last year that 2026 would be her final year in the ring.

Recently, Newell participated in a fan Q&A on her Instagram stories, confirming that this plan remains intact. When asked when her last match would take place, she replied, “More than likely in December.”

Newell is best known for her time in WWE as Tegan Nox. She and Alize made headlines in November when they left AEW Collision after feeling their match needed more time than originally scheduled.

The two emphasized that there was no animosity after their departure. Newell explained, “They text us, ‘All good. No problem. You’re free to go if you’d like.’ It’s a tiny venue. ‘We were like, ‘Let’s make space for people and we’ll head home.’ We were given the go ahead to leave, and we did. I told everyone at the beginning of the year, this is my last two years in wrestling. We’re already a year gone. I want to have fun this last year. It was never a bad thing on anyone’s part. We spoke to all parties involved and all agreed on everything. It was never an ego thing.”