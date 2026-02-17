WWE WrestleMania 41 Smashes Records Amid Rising Ticket Prices

WrestleMania 41 has officially set a new all-time pro wrestling gate record, according to Pollstar data obtained by Brandon Thurston of PostWrestling.com.

The two-night event at Allegiant Stadium generated a staggering $66,074,558 in combined ticket sales across April 19 and 20. While individual nightly breakdowns were not provided, an even split would place each show at approximately $33 million — a figure that surpasses any previous wrestling event in history, even when adjusted for inflation.

In terms of distribution, 113,412 tickets were reportedly sold across both nights. However, the stadium-announced attendance numbers were higher: 58,538 on Saturday and 60,103 on Sunday, for a combined total of 118,641. The discrepancy suggests the official attendance figures included additional credentials, comps, or other non-ticketed entries beyond the raw sales total.

The record-setting live gate reflects a broader pricing strategy from WWE and its parent company TKO Group Holdings. In recent years, WWE has aggressively aligned its premium live event pricing with major concerts and UFC pay-per-views. The average ticket price for WrestleMania 41 was approximately $635 — nearly double that of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, which had already seen a significant increase over WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood.

Beyond ticket sales, WWE also benefited from substantial public incentives. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority provided a $5 million site fee, while the event qualified for approximately $4.2 million in Nevada film tax credits. That brings total public financial incentives tied to the event to roughly $9.2 million, further boosting the overall economic impact of WrestleMania’s Las Vegas takeover.

From a pure revenue standpoint, WrestleMania 41 now stands alone as the most lucrative professional wrestling event of all time.