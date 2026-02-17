Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE RAW Message To Liv Morgan – Full English Translation

Stephanie Vaquer delivered one of the most emotionally charged promos of her WWE run during the February 16, 2026 edition of WWE Raw when she confronted Liv Morgan backstage.

Speaking entirely in Spanish before her words were translated, Vaquer framed the confrontation around sacrifice, struggle, and earned success rather than privilege.

“You started your career here. You haven’t beaten anyone. You have the best doctors, you have the best trainers. You have everything.

You want to talk about sacrifice? I was born in Chile, a country where pro wrestling doesn’t exist. And even so, I made my way around the world. Japan, Mexico, Latin America, Europe. I conquered everything.

Hiding behind Judgment Day. Hiding behind a man. You need to hide behind your boyfriend. But I’m going to tell you something: I went through hell and made it mine, just to get to WWE and become champion.

This belt, to me, means more than just a belt. It’s for all the girls and all the women who haven’t had the opportunity and still made it. Remember that.

If you choose me, you’re not going to win, because I’m going to show you what a real champion is.”

After Dominik Mysterio translated the message to Liv, the segment ended with Morgan visibly emotional, breaking down in tears as the camera faded out.

The confrontation added a deeply personal layer to the growing tension between the two, positioning Vaquer not just as a fighting champion, but as someone carrying the weight of international representation and personal struggle into the ring.