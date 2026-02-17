Andrade Takes Shot At Logan Paul Over Stolen Wrestling Moves

AEW Grand Slam Australia continued to generate headlines this week, as Andrade El Idolo took a playful jab at Logan Paul over social media following his high-profile match against Hangman Page in Sydney.

Although Andrade came up short in the No. 1 contender’s bout, he shared a clip of himself hitting Page with a reverse Spanish Fly during the match and captioned it, “New move for Logan Paul!” The comment was widely viewed as a dig at Paul, who has frequently been accused by fans of borrowing signature spots — most notably Page’s Buckshot Lariat during his WWE run.

The trolling didn’t stop there. When one user claimed Paul was better than Andrade at everything except in-ring wrestling, Andrade mocked Paul’s primary profession outside WWE, replying, “I know he is a good YouTuber!!”

He also responded to another fan who suggested he had taken the reverse Spanish Fly from Nathan Frazer, adding another layer to the move-stealing discourse that often surrounds modern high-flyers. The exchange has reignited debate among fans about originality, inspiration, and how moves evolve across promotions.

The Grand Slam Australia clash carried major stakes, as Page’s victory earned him an AEW World Championship opportunity against MJF at AEW Revolution next month. Despite the loss, Andrade’s performance — particularly the now-viral reverse Spanish Fly — drew strong praise, and his social media commentary has kept the spotlight firmly on him heading into the next phase of the title picture.

New move for Logan Paul! https://t.co/hxr5GvGpw3 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 16, 2026